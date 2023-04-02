First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday evening will feature quiet and cool weather before a new disturbance pushes closer to the Southeast United States on Monday. Tonight, this disturbance will not lead to much else, but a few clouds to kick off the day on Monday. Temperatures will be cool in the middle to upper 50s.

On Monday, this system brings the biggest impacts to SWGA in the form of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some strong to severe storms are possible with a Marginal Risk ( 1 out of 5) being placed over the region. The biggest threats remain damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding due to excessive rainfall. However, an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out due to early signs of winds turning with height in the models. Showers will come to an end during the evening on Monday. Highs for the day will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A high-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will dominate the forecast on Tuesday driving in warm and moist air. This will keep the chance for isolated showers in the forecast along with highs in the upper 80s by the afternoon and lows in the 60s. Wednesday is one of the warmest days and driest days this week with highs getting closer to the low 90s. However, it will not last long as a cold front approaches the area for the Easter Holiday weekend. Ahead of the front, we will see winds pick up Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms starts Thursday night and will continue into the next weekend. The long-term forecast even reveals the potential for rain into next Monday. The weekend forecast does seem to unlock cooler highs for the region.

