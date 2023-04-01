Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash

Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.(BrandyTaylor via Canva | File)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say two first responders were hit by a suspected drunken driver overnight.

KY3 reports officer Michale Bryson, 39, and firefighter Justin Sanders, 31, were parked on the side of the road when a driver of a pickup truck crossed over travel lanes and hit them.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Saturday at about 12:45 a.m. in Mansfield on Business Route 60.

Sanders was in the passenger seat of the car and died at the scene while Bryson was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said Sanders also worked as a Wright County EMT. He was participating in a ride-along when the collision happened.

The pickup driver, a 21-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and sought his own medical treatment, according to authorities.

He was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and is facing pending charges that include driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another person, first-degree assault and careless and imprudent driving.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Deriso, 27, is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.
Suspect identified in Albany Mall shooting incident
He was taken to Phoebe where he later died from his injury.
APD: 17-year-old dies after Albany shooting
The First Alert Weather Day will last until 8 p.m. Saturday.
Stormy Saturday possible for Southwest Ga.
Clinton Thomas was charged with first degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle,...
Driver charged in fatal Albany collision
Photo of escaped inmate Aaron Fore
Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody

Latest News

WALB
Stormy Saturday possible for Southwest Ga.
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
The First Alert Weather Day will last until 8 p.m. Saturday.
Stormy Saturday possible for Southwest Ga.
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree