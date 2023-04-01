Suspect and victim identified in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has identified the victim and suspect in a shooting incident in the 900 block of Willowwood Drive.

According to APD, the victim has been identified as Kaleb Brown, 18. The suspect has been identified as Keshawn Hunt, 17.

Hunt is reportedly being charged with murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

Brown was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.

If the public can provide any additional information regarding the case, contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

