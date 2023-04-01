Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Suspect and victim identified in Albany shooting

APD responds to Albany shooting in the 900 block of Willowwood Drive.
APD responds to Albany shooting in the 900 block of Willowwood Drive.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has identified the victim and suspect in a shooting incident in the 900 block of Willowwood Drive.

According to APD, the victim has been identified as Kaleb Brown, 18. The suspect has been identified as Keshawn Hunt, 17.

Hunt is reportedly being charged with murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

Brown was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.

If the public can provide any additional information regarding the case, contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Deriso, 27, is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.
Suspect identified in Albany Mall shooting incident
The First Alert Weather Day will last until 8 p.m. Saturday.
Stormy Saturday possible for Southwest Ga.
He was taken to Phoebe where he later died from his injury.
APD: 17-year-old dies after Albany shooting
Photo of escaped inmate Aaron Fore
Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody
Clinton Thomas was charged with first degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle,...
Driver charged in fatal Albany collision

Latest News

The First Alert Weather Day will last until 8 p.m. Saturday.
Stormy Saturday possible for Southwest Ga.
On Thursday evening, the MPD requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
GBI assists Moultrie PD after human remains found
WALB
Severe slight risk and damaging winds reported for weekend
Corey Deriso, 27, is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.
Suspect identified in Albany Mall shooting incident