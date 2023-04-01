Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - Numerous emergency crews were sent to the area of downtown Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

WIFR reports that photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WLS that multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Their crews saw several people being carried away on stretchers.

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of escaped inmate Aaron Fore
Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody
Officer Rex Engelbert and officer Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting...
‘Didn’t hesitate’: Police identify 2 officers who took down Nashville school shooter
Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock confirmed that the suspect is from Albany.
Albany man in custody after Crisp Co. high-speed chase ends at a private school
Severe storms are possible on Saturday.
Stormy Saturday possible for Southwest Ga.
Michial Mayhall, center, pictured with other Thomas County Central band instructors.
Car crash kills former Thomas Co. Central band director, community remembers his impact

Latest News

He was taken to Phoebe where he later died from his injury.
APD: 17-year-old dies after Albany shooting
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in Mississippi to see the devastation left by...
Biden tours damage as new tornado outbreak hits
Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash