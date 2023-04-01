Moultrie Automotive Swamp Meet brought in 14,000 people

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The 47th annual Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet took place Saturday. It’s an event that brings in vendors and classic cars from all over.

From car parts to old cars, you name it, the Moultrie Swap meet has it. Many people say they came primarily to look at the different vehicles.

“The vehicle behind me, my father used to have one of these, and I like seeing them,” Amanda Green, Tifton resident said.

Coys Wheel vendor and Utah resident Danny Connor has supported the show for over 20 years and specializes in providing quality tires for vehicles from the 60s and 70s.

“I drive 2,300 miles to be here, so I have to like it. But you know I love this show, and Jerry that puts the show on, is just amazing good about taking care of the vendors and stuff like that,” Connor said.

One resident comes twice a year and says what draws her to the event is the sounds of the classic cars.

“We have an old car that he’s had since he was 15 years old. So we come looking for parts sometimes but enjoy looking at all the old classics. Just the food and the people, and you know it’s a great time,” Nikkole Rott, Tifton resident, said.

The event brings a lot of people to town and gives residents a chance to get into building cars.

“They come here from over 20 states, and bring there wares and goods for sell. The public has been really accepting with it. We look forward to having anything new brought in, and welcome new vendors as well for the future,” said Jerry Kelley, President of the Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet.

This show brought nearly 14,000 people to Moultrie which is a fraction the number of people that attend the second, and biggest, swamp meet on November 9 which brings in 30,000 people.

