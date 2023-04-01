First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to move throughout southwest Georgia as we go into the afternoon and evening. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued until 8 pm ahead of this line. The main threats seem to be damaging winds, hail, and even a marginal tornado threat. This is all due to the ingredients needed for strong to severe storms to develop are around the area. This makes the Severe Thunderstorm Watch needed for us and it will last until 8 pm.

After the 8 PM time frame, we will see an end to showers and thunderstorms and temperatures will just cool off into the low 50s for Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be mostly dry and a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with the 50s returning Monday morning. Clouds will also return overnight Sunday into Monday with a line of showers and thunderstorms returning by the afternoon and the evening. These storms are not set to be severe in nature, but we will keep an eye on any updates. There is a Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall which will cause an elevated risk of flash flooding. Currently, Flood Warnings have already been issued for spots along the flint river in SWGA. Warnings could last as late as Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday are much drier, but warmer with high temperatures expected to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. Low temperatures will be sitting in the 60s for that period. Thursday and Friday both feature another chance for showers and thunderstorms with a continuation into Easter weekend. This rainfall could be heavy at times adding to already flooded waterways.

