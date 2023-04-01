Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

FBI: Over 4,000 pounds of illegal pills seized from home drug lab

Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic...
Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic bags.(FBI Los Angeles)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (CNN) – Federal agents seized more than 4,400 pounds of illegal during a raid Tuesday in a home near Los Angeles.

Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic bags.

An FBI spokesperson told CNN that agents found methamphetamines, bath salts and counterfeit Xanax.

Some of the drugs were packaged for distribution. Agents also found raw ingredients.

Experts on the scene said it was one of the biggest drug labs they had ever seen.

The FBI has not announced any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of escaped inmate Aaron Fore
Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody
Severe storms are possible on Saturday.
Stormy Saturday possible for Southwest Ga.
Corey Deriso, 27, is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.
Suspect identified in Albany Mall shooting incident
Clinton Thomas was charged with first degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle,...
Driver charged in fatal Albany collision
The South Albany abandoned Winn Dixie will transform into a community resource hub.
Donation of $1 million will help transform vacant south Albany grocery store

Latest News

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves...
AP source: NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher during the second half of an...
Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four