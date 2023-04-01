APD: 17-year-old dies after Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old died after being shot in Albany on Friday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police said they responded to the 900 block of Willow Wood Drive where they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital where he later died, APD confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.