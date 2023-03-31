Turner Co. Schools shows job opportunities at career fair

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County Schools invited 52 business organizations for more than 600 middle and high school students for a Thursday career fair.

The students had an opportunity to venture into careers ranging from mortuary science to healthcare and even welding.

The Ashburn Turner County Chamber of Commerce and the school system worked together to put on the career fair to promote an innovative workforce for the future.

