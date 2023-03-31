Ask the Expert
Turner Co. Schools shows job opportunities at career fair

Turner County Schools invited 52 business organizations for more than 600 middle school and high school students for a recent career fair.(Source: Turner County)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County Schools invited 52 business organizations for more than 600 middle and high school students for a Thursday career fair.

The students had an opportunity to venture into careers ranging from mortuary science to healthcare and even welding.

The Ashburn Turner County Chamber of Commerce and the school system worked together to put on the career fair to promote an innovative workforce for the future.

The students had an opportunity to venture into careers ranging from mortuary science to healthcare and even welding.(Source: Turner County)

