Suspect identified in Albany Mall shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a recent shooting incident at the Albany Mall.

Corey Deriso, 27, is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting incident stemmed from a fight, according to police.

Anyone with information on Deriso’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers (229) 436-TIPS.

