Suspect identified in Albany Mall shooting incident
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a recent shooting incident at the Albany Mall.
Corey Deriso, 27, is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.
The shooting incident stemmed from a fight, according to police.
Anyone with information on Deriso’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers (229) 436-TIPS.
