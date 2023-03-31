Ask the Expert
Suspect identified in Albany Mall shooting incident

Corey Deriso, 27, is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.
Corey Deriso, 27, is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a recent shooting incident at the Albany Mall.

Corey Deriso, 27, is wanted for three counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting incident stemmed from a fight, according to police.

Anyone with information on Deriso’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers (229) 436-TIPS.

