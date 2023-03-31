Ask the Expert
Stormy Saturday possible for Southwest Ga.

The timing of storms is from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another stormy Saturday is expected for Southwest Georgia.

All of Southwest Georgia is under a marginal risk for possibly strong storms, which is the lowest risk of severe storms.

The timing of storms is from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Primary threats include a 5% chance of damaging winds and a 5% hail chance.

Here is a list of weather resources:
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

