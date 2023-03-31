Stormy Saturday possible for Southwest Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another stormy Saturday is expected for Southwest Georgia.

All of Southwest Georgia is under a marginal risk for possibly strong storms, which is the lowest risk of severe storms.

The timing of storms is from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Primary threats include a 5% chance of damaging winds and a 5% hail chance.

