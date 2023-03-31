Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Saturday’s storms possibly strong to severe

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning sunshine gave way to afternoon clouds and unseasonably warm 80s Friday. Not only warm but humid as warm moist air increases ahead of Saturday’s cold front. Cloudy with mild mid 60s Saturday morning. Look for showers and thunderstorms from midday through the afternoon. There’s a Slight Risk for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Rain and storms exist early evening followed by clearing and cooler low 50s into Sunday morning. Mostly sunny with seasonably mild mid 70s Palm Sunday.

Another round of rain moves in on Monday and quickly passes. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until late week. Expect a big warm-up as highs rise into the upper 80s low 90s and lows into the mid-upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

Next cold front pushes east with more showers and storms late week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of escaped inmate Aaron Fore
Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody
Officer Rex Engelbert and officer Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting...
‘Didn’t hesitate’: Police identify 2 officers who took down Nashville school shooter
Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock confirmed that the suspect is from Albany.
Albany man in custody after Crisp Co. high-speed chase ends at a private school
Michial Mayhall, center, pictured with other Thomas County Central band instructors.
Car crash kills former Thomas Co. Central band director, community remembers his impact
The South Albany abandoned Winn Dixie will transform into a community resource hub.
Donation of $1 million will help transform vacant south Albany grocery store

Latest News

Strong-severe storms possible on Saturday
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday March 31
Severe storms are possible on Saturday.
Stormy Saturday possible for Southwest Ga.
Severe storms are possible on Saturday.
Stromy Saturday expected, First Alert Weather Day declared
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather