Saturday’s storms possibly strong to severe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning sunshine gave way to afternoon clouds and unseasonably warm 80s Friday. Not only warm but humid as warm moist air increases ahead of Saturday’s cold front. Cloudy with mild mid 60s Saturday morning. Look for showers and thunderstorms from midday through the afternoon. There’s a Slight Risk for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Rain and storms exist early evening followed by clearing and cooler low 50s into Sunday morning. Mostly sunny with seasonably mild mid 70s Palm Sunday.

Another round of rain moves in on Monday and quickly passes. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain until late week. Expect a big warm-up as highs rise into the upper 80s low 90s and lows into the mid-upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

Next cold front pushes east with more showers and storms late week.

