Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving awarded $1 million

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Many Americans are caregiving for someone with dementia. The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers said those people need support which is why Friday Congressman Sanford Bishop awarded more than $1 million to help.

In the state of Georgia alone, there are 300,000 people caring for someone with dementia.

“Nearly 20% of Americans provide unpaid caregiving support to an adult and 18% of them are estimated to do so for two or more adults. We need to support them,” said Congressman Sanford Bishop. “Caregiving is becoming increasingly complex and it can be filled with emotional strain as well as financial strain.”

The former first lady Rosalynn Carter and her organization have provided that help for nearly 35 years.

Through her passion, the organization has trained 750 people to become caregivers and has served over 4,500 impacted. Still, there’s more work to be done in the advancement of the resources provided.

“Our current of supporting caregivers is very much a classroom experience in a textbook sort of style. And what we know is that we need to find more ways to reach more caregivers in more formats,” said Dr. Jennifer Olsen, CEO of Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

She said she’s hoping for more formats that can target specific caregivers in need.

“That will help us reach more caregivers of color who are at increased risk for physical and mental impacts from the role of caregiving,” Dr. Olsen said.

Albany resident, Kathryn Keeley is one out of approximately 53 million Americans that is a caregiver. She’s been taking care of her husband who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. She describes her role as a difficult one, having to slowly lose their loved ones while taking on more responsibilities.

“It’s hard work. The old memories can sometimes be painful because that part of him is gone,” she said.

But she said she’s been prepared thanks to resources from the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers.

“It’s so reassuring to know that I’m not alone, other people have done this and to learn the steps and processes and where to go to get help,” she said.

With a strain on so many caregivers, organization leaders said it can lead to losing more caregivers that are so greatly needed.

Board President of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, George Fredrick said, “The impacts of caregiving goes through the threads of our country.”

The former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s passion continues to touch so many, they’re confident more people won’t be left in the dark.

