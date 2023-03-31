Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man climbs atop semi-truck on interstate, falls to his death, police say

According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on I-35 south...
According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on I-35 south around 9:10 p.m. when he climbed atop an 18-wheeler.(Jupiterimages/Photo Images via Canva)
By Joe Villasana and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man running through traffic on the interstate in Texas late Thursday night climbed a semi-truck and fell to his death, police said.

According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on Interstate 35 around 9:10 p.m. when he climbed atop an 18-wheeler.

Police said he then fell off the truck and onto the ground, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if traffic was stopped at the time, or if the man was running in moving traffic.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, and no further information has been made available.

Temple police said the man’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of escaped inmate Aaron Fore
Escaped Decatur Co. inmate back in custody
Officer Rex Engelbert and officer Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting...
‘Didn’t hesitate’: Police identify 2 officers who took down Nashville school shooter
Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock confirmed that the suspect is from Albany.
Albany man in custody after Crisp Co. high-speed chase ends at a private school
Michial Mayhall, center, pictured with other Thomas County Central band instructors.
Car crash kills former Thomas Co. Central band director, community remembers his impact
The South Albany abandoned Winn Dixie will transform into a community resource hub.
Donation of $1 million will help transform vacant south Albany grocery store

Latest News

Police said it was an isolated incident.
2 killed in Valdosta apartment shooting
Severe storms are possible on Saturday.
Stormy Saturday possible for Southwest Ga.
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
“We’re leading the charge to get dirty trucks and buses – the most polluting vehicles – off our...
EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks