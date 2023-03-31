Lead supplier in Tifton drug trafficking ring sentenced

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man believed to be the main supplier in a drug trafficking ring was sentenced on drug charges on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Rafon Carithers, 34, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in May 2022.

Carithers was identified as the “lead supplier to an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking ring responsible for distributing between 1.5 and 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine” into the Tifton community, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a Friday release.

“Nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies had a hand in helping shut down a significant methamphetamine supplier and his distributors pushing this highly addictive drug into the Tifton community,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “This case illustrates law enforcement’s relentless dedication to holding organized criminal groups accountable for their unlawful dealings and from causing further harm in our region.”

Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough said the fight against drug traffickers and this armed trafficking ring is “another step in stemming the flow of meth into Tifton and Tift County.”

“With the help of our community and our law enforcement allies, we will continue to make this a safer place to work and live,” Scarbrough added.

Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman said it’s “great to have these defendants, the drugs and the firearms off the streets of Tifton.”

“We are appreciative of the coordination between agencies involved in this investigation,” Hyman said. “Their work in this case makes a difference in the lives of our citizens who fall victim to drugs in our community.”

Several others have pleaded guilty and sentenced in connection of the trafficking ring.

