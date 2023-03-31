Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Heroes Among Us: Sgt. Eric Crump

Crump served in Army National Guard for seven years. Now, he works to instill military values into young men looking for guidance.
Crump is a veteran involved in the Young Marines program in Albany.
Crump is a veteran involved in the Young Marines program in Albany.(Eric Crump)
By Heidi Paxson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sgt. Eric Crump is a military veteran who now devotes his time to helping shape young men searching for a sense of direction.

“Don’t underestimate them,” said Crump. “They can definitely do a lot. So it’s really exciting when you start talking to them, try to understand what drives them. And I have two boys in the program, but other children in this community, it’s been quite eye-opening and exciting because they want to prove themselves.”

Crump served in Army National Guard for seven years. And now he works to instill military values, such as courage and commitment, into those looking for guidance.

“It’s great that we have active-duty Marines coming here to help us with training with these youth,” said Crump. “So I’m Danny’s dad. I’m not a Marine. So it’s great when we have Marines here that can instill those same values. The Marines and the young Marines together to make the program really come alive.”

When Crump joined a few years ago, there were only a few members due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But momentum is back in full force.

“We’ve gone from two kids to four kids to eight kids to 30 kids in the program,” said Crump. “So it’s really exciting and it’s great to see how the community is coming together to help us to raise tomorrow’s leaders for Albany.”

The program teaches children ages eight to 18 discipline and leadership skills.

“I came from a military family,” said Crump. “And so I see that I lived the values for over 20 years when I joined. So for me, it was natural to be in that environment. I understood the values and what I was giving into.”

Don Gray, director of facilities management with the city of Albany, says Crump exhibits the very best of us through actual action.

“He’s a humble hero, where the focus is not on the work island, the sacrifice he’s making but the service he’s providing,” Gray said. “Not only is he providing the service, but he’s also inspiring our youth to provide a service.”

Planting a seed for the future one connection at a time.

“It’s been great to really create friendships as well as partnerships with different people. Because we know we’re all doing something that’s bigger than ourselves for our community,” Crump said.

____

You can nominate a military hero for special recognition here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Rex Engelbert and officer Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting...
‘Didn’t hesitate’: Police identify 2 officers who took down Nashville school shooter
Photo of escaped inmate Aaron Fore
New details in search for escaped Decatur Co. inmate
Michial Mayhall, center, pictured with other Thomas County Central band instructors.
Car crash kills former Thomas Co. Central band director, community remembers his impact
This national issue has trickled down to several rural communities in Georgia, like Tifton.
South Ga. residents concerned with mail delivery issues, delays
Kendrick Mitchell was standing trial in connection to the 2021 shooting death of DaNedra...
Verdict reached in 2021 Valdosta shooting death trial

Latest News

“When I went there for the first time and saw that wall and saw my own reflection in that wall....
Vietnam vets ‘are finally getting the recognition they deserve’
Moody AFB will soon have new infrastructure for their helicopters.
Sen. Ossoff helps secure resources to upgrade Moody Air Force Base
Sen. Ossoff helps secure resources to upgrade Moody Air Force Base
Sen. Ossoff helps secure resources to upgrade Moody Air Force Base
FILE PHOTO - A sign at an entrance gate to Fort Stewart.
4,500 Georgia soldiers deploying to bolster European allies