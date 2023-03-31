Heroes Among Us: Sgt. Eric Crump

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sgt. Eric Crump is a military veteran who now devotes his time to helping shape young men searching for a sense of direction.

“Don’t underestimate them,” said Crump. “They can definitely do a lot. So it’s really exciting when you start talking to them, try to understand what drives them. And I have two boys in the program, but other children in this community, it’s been quite eye-opening and exciting because they want to prove themselves.”

Crump served in Army National Guard for seven years. And now he works to instill military values, such as courage and commitment, into those looking for guidance.

“It’s great that we have active-duty Marines coming here to help us with training with these youth,” said Crump. “So I’m Danny’s dad. I’m not a Marine. So it’s great when we have Marines here that can instill those same values. The Marines and the young Marines together to make the program really come alive.”

When Crump joined a few years ago, there were only a few members due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But momentum is back in full force.

“We’ve gone from two kids to four kids to eight kids to 30 kids in the program,” said Crump. “So it’s really exciting and it’s great to see how the community is coming together to help us to raise tomorrow’s leaders for Albany.”

The program teaches children ages eight to 18 discipline and leadership skills.

“I came from a military family,” said Crump. “And so I see that I lived the values for over 20 years when I joined. So for me, it was natural to be in that environment. I understood the values and what I was giving into.”

Don Gray, director of facilities management with the city of Albany, says Crump exhibits the very best of us through actual action.

“He’s a humble hero, where the focus is not on the work island, the sacrifice he’s making but the service he’s providing,” Gray said. “Not only is he providing the service, but he’s also inspiring our youth to provide a service.”

Planting a seed for the future one connection at a time.

“It’s been great to really create friendships as well as partnerships with different people. Because we know we’re all doing something that’s bigger than ourselves for our community,” Crump said.

____

