GSW hosts Special Olympics in Americus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All across Southwest Georgia, people with special needs are putting their skills to the test as part of the Special Olympics

Georgia Southwestern State University hosted its Special Olympics for the first time in three years. Special education teacher candidates at the college organized the event as an opportunity to work with people living with disabilities in the Southwest Georgia area.

Over 60 athletes between the ages of five to sixty-two participated.

“The four schools that we have here are Sumter County, Dooly County, Furlow Charter School and the Opal project,” Special Education Major, Peyton Burge said. “The different skills that we have are bocce ball, soccer, and softball. And these skills are set based on what the students wanted to do.”

Michele McKie is the Assistant Professor for Special Education at the college.

“With our bocce ball, we’re rolling the bocce and we’re seeing which one is furthest. And so it’s really asset-based,” McKie said. “With soccer skills, they’re learning today, so that they can then next year hopefully participate in the next level. So level one, level two. And it’s just really supporting them.”

This was one of the school's shirts seen worn at the event. (WALB)

Participants tell me that each game served as a chance to learn something new.

“Today was my first time playing bocce ball. It was kind of neat because you learn things new every day,” participant, Kathryn Siskey, said.

“I’m learning new stuff. I didn’t know I could do all that. I’m happy that I do all of it now,” another participant, Javier Hicks said.

At the Special Olympics, students learned skills they can use both on and off the field.

“We get to see inclusion and feel special,” Crystal Lingefelt with Furler Charter School said. “And see that we can do things even with our special abilities. We get to practice sportsmanship and all the good things that come with sports.”

If people would like to learn more about special education or get involved, they can.

“Your local school system,” Lingefelt said. “Just talk to your director of special education. Or talk to your special education teachers in each school. And they will be happy to teach you more and give you ways to help volunteer and support our schools and our children with special needs.”

Staff at GSW said they’d like to remind school partners to start getting their medicals and register in the fall so that more students can participate next year.

