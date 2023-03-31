Ask the Expert
‘Fore was discovered hiding in a tree’: Details emerge in chase for missing Decatur Co. inmate

Photo of Georgia Department of Corrections inmate Aaron Fore
Photo of Georgia Department of Corrections inmate Aaron Fore(Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GLADYS, Ga. (WALB) - The full details of the chase and ultimate capture of a Decatur Co. inmate who escaped on Thursday have been released.

The chase began after Aaron Fore escaped from his Decatur County Corrections work detail in Bainbridge around 9:15, a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

After leaving Bainbridge in a stolen SUV, Fore then headed northeast where he ran out of gas near Alapaha and began traveling on foot, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

After being held at gunpoint by a resident of the Gladys Road at Wycliff Roberts area, he was able to avoid law enforcement again.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says after multiple agencies, a helicopter and K9 units were used, Fore was located looking for a ride and clothing in the Glady area of Berrien County.

Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk said Fore was found hiding in a tree.

He is now back in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections.

“Fore’s luck ran out when he ran out of gas in our close-knit community,” Paulk said.

Additional charges against Fore have not been announced.

To read WALB’s initial coverage on the chase, click here.

