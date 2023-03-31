Ask the Expert
Driver charged in fatal Albany collision

Clinton Thomas was charged with first degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The driver of the vehicle involved in a March 24 collision in Albany has been charged, according to the Albany Police Department.

Clinton Thomas was charged with first degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

The collision happened on W. Oglethorpe Boulevard and the vehicle crashed into the traffic signal.

Cameron Hicks, 50, was killed in the collision.

Police said it was determined the vehicle was going 140 mph before the collision.

