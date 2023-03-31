Ask the Expert
Berrien Co. community proud of law enforcement’s efforts to capture escaped inmate

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office and residents in the Berrien County community made efforts...
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - An inmate who escaped from Decatur County on Thursday is back behind bars.

Aaron Lee Fore, who is currently serving time for multiple charges, stole a car and escaped while on a work detail, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. Several community members shared thoughts about efforts to get Fore back in police custody.

Aaron Lee Fore and the vehicle the Georgia Department of Corrections say he stole.
“He was literally like half a mile right down the road down there when they caught him,” Sam Hyers, a man who is employed by Metal FX Manufacturing located across the street from where Fore was captured, said. “Knowing that he was on the run for theft and stuff like that kind of had us concerned about our business out here. I even rode up here one-time last night while they were looking for him and checked on everything.”

It’s been a successful 24 hours for law enforcement agencies from Decatur County to Berrien County. Alapaha business owners say they feel good to know that law enforcement caught Fore so soon.

Aaron Lee Fore was captured in Alapaha thanks to a close knit community.
“The police in this area are wonderful. In the city and in the county,” Carolyn Slade, owner of Cottage Oak Nursery in Berrien County, said. “There plenty of places to hide in these woods around us here, and I’m glad that they are trained well to come and check us out and keep us safe.”

It took collaboration between law enforcement and residents in Berrien County to capture Fore. The sheriff’s office says he was chased by an off-duty deputy and was caught hiding in a tree in the Gladys community.

“There’s comfort in knowing that they caught him and they did it fast. Their response time was really quick. It’s good knowing that the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is well trained and some of the best deputies around,” Hyers said. “If something like this happens again, we can lay our heads down at night and rest easy, knowing that they’re going to catch them.”

Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk would like to thank all who were involved in this manhunt. He says the close-knit community came together and made a huge difference in Fore’s apprehension.

