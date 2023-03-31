Ask the Expert
ASU alumni sorority partners with local church to host vaccination event

COVID-19 cases have shown a marked increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are projected from indoor gathering and travel around Christmas and New Year's.
By Felicity Felder
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University alumni sorority has partnered with a local church to help vaccinate the community.

The Albany Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc and the Conference of National Black Churches (CNBC) will be partnering with Bethel AME Church for the event.

The event has been set for Saturday, April 1 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna boosters will be offered, as well as the first and second dosages.

They will also be offering flu vaccination, blood pressure and glucose screenings.

The Albany Delta Alumnae Chapter is to host a covid vaccine fair
The Albany Delta Alumnae Chapter is to host a covid vaccine fair(Source: Phoebe)

A host of prizes. ranging from $25-$50 in gift cards and hams, will be given to participants.

The event will be held at Bethel AME Church located at 217 South Washington Street.

