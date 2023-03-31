Ask the Expert
APD: Man taken to hospital after allegedly being stabbed by roommate

By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was injured after reporting to the Albany Police Department (APD) that his roommate punched and stabbed him, according to a police report.

An Albany officer arrived on the scene at an apartment in the 600 block of Cherry Avenue to a man, “covered in blood around his head, arms and chest area,” the report details.

The victim then told police that he was stabbed after he and his roommate got into an argument.

APD then says the victim told them that his roommate, while possibly intoxicated, began punching the victim while holding a kitchen knife.

The victim received cuts to his head, eyebrow and hands, totaling approximately six cuts, EMS reportedly told police.

Currently, police have yet to make contact with the roommate.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His status is currently unknown.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

