Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to the moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here starting April 30. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Rex Engelbert and officer Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting...
‘Didn’t hesitate’: Police identify 2 officers who took down Nashville school shooter
This national issue has trickled down to several rural communities in Georgia, like Tifton.
South Ga. residents concerned with mail delivery issues, delays
Kendrick Mitchell was standing trial in connection to the 2021 shooting death of DaNedra...
Verdict reached in 2021 Valdosta shooting death trial
Wesley and Dale Hubbard lost their lives on March 26, 2019 in a fatal wreck.
‘His life mattered’: Dougherty Co. family fights for justice in 2019 fatal wreck
Michial Mayhall, center, pictured with other Thomas County Central band instructors.
Car crash kills former Thomas Co. Central band director, community remembers his impact

Latest News

Photo of escaped inmate Aaron Fontes
Authorities search for escaped Decatur Co. inmate
A family in Oregon is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old just months after losing three other...
Broken hearts: Family mourns loss of 12-year-old months after losing 3 others
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial nears end
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden calls to revive bank regulations that Trump weakened
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos