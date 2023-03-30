Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Living with dogs or cats may lower risk of allergies in children, study says

Having pets may protect infants from developing food allergies.
Having pets may protect infants from developing food allergies.(Pxfuel)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a pet in the home could lower the chance of a child developing a food allergy, according to a new study.

In the study published Wednesday in the journal, PLOS One, researchers analyzed data from over 65,000 children in Japan.

They found that babies exposed to cats or indoor dogs have about a 16% lower chance of developing food allergies, compared with babies in pet-free homes.

One of the study’s authors says the findings suggest that exposure to dogs and cats might be beneficial against the development of certain food allergies.

Kids living with cats were less likely to develop egg, wheat and soybean allergies while dog owners were less likely to have egg, milk and nut allergies.

Experts say pet exposure may strengthen an infant’s gut microbiome.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Rex Engelbert and officer Michael Collazo shot and killed 28-year-old school shooting...
‘Didn’t hesitate’: Police identify 2 officers who took down Nashville school shooter
Kendrick Mitchell was standing trial in connection to the 2021 shooting death of DaNedra...
Verdict reached in 2021 Valdosta shooting death trial
This national issue has trickled down to several rural communities in Georgia, like Tifton.
South Ga. residents concerned with mail delivery issues, delays
Wesley and Dale Hubbard lost their lives on March 26, 2019 in a fatal wreck.
‘His life mattered’: Dougherty Co. family fights for justice in 2019 fatal wreck
Shamya Haynes, who was wanted on a malice murder charge in connection to the death of...
1 of 2 suspects in Albany shooting death turns herself in

Latest News

Trey Garczynski was diagnosed with Mitchell Syndrome, a neurological disease, when he was 11...
Teen living with rare disease only 17 people in the world have been diagnosed with, family says
New research is shedding light on the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries and...
Some traumatic brain injuries require lifelong treatment, new data suggests
Aerials show the scene Thursday after a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota. (Source:...
RAW AERIALS: Minnesota train derailment
Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge