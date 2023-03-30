Ask the Expert
Authorities search for escaped Decatur Co. inmate

Photo of escaped inmate Aaron Fontes
Photo of escaped inmate Aaron Fontes(Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A be-on-the-lookout order has been issued for an escaped inmate out of Decatur County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Aaron Lee Fontes reportedly left his work site in Bainbridge.

Fontes stands 5′11″, weighs around 200 pounds and has brown eyes.

The department of corrections said he was last seen driving a stolen 2015 GMC Acadia with Georgia plate No. RNW4154.

Photo of of stolen GMC Fontes was last seen driving.
Photo of of stolen GMC Fontes was last seen driving.(Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)

If you see him, you are asked not to confront him. Instead, call 911, or (478) 992-5111.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

