April showers and spring storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Flood Warning for the Flint River at Albany, Newton and Bainbridge with minor flooding forecast. The Flint rises above flood stage late Friday cresting at 27.7 ft. Saturday morning. The river falls below flood stage Saturday evening.

Following a chilly morning with lows in the 40s it’s been a gorgeous spring day. Lots of sunshine and pleasantly warm 70s. Tonight, seasonably cool low-mid 50s then more sunshine and warmer 80s Friday afternoon.

Tomorrow night increasing clouds and moisture ahead of Saturday’s cold front. Showers and thunderstorms become likely with isolated storms possibly strong to severe. SPC has outlined SGA in a Marginal Risk with threats of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes through the afternoon.

Cold front moves out Saturday evening allowing high pressure to build in for Sunday. Some clouds but dry with seasonal 70s Sunday afternoon.

A slight chance of rain and warmer 80s near 90 are on tap early week. Another cold front pushes east with the next round of showers and storms before Easter weekend.

