Warmer days, then weekend rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning fog gave way to an overcast and cool 60s Wednesday afternoon. Drier air continues filtering in and holds through Friday. Otherwise tonight gradual clearing and rather chilly as lows drop into the low-mid 40s.

Abundant sunshine and seasonal mid-upper 70s tomorrow. Friday morning cool mid 50s then mostly sunny with warmer mid 80s.

Becoming cloudy into the weekend as rain moves in on Saturday. Expect showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon then ending early evening. Drier with slightly cooler mid 70s On Sunday.

Early week starts with a slight chance of rain and warmer low-upper 80s Monday into Wednesday. Another storm system pushes east possibly with strong to severe storms into midweek.

