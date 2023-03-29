Verdict reached in 2021 Valdosta shooting death trial

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man accused of killing his 17-year-old girlfriend in Lowndes County was convicted on Wednesday.

Kendrick Mitchell was standing trial in connection to the 2021 shooting death of DaNedra Sessoms, 17, who was his girlfriend.

Mitchell was found guilty on all counts and was sentenced to life without parole with a consecutive sentence of five years in prison.

Sessoms was shot to death at the intersection of West Gordon and Lankford Drive in Valdosta.

The trial started on Monday.

Throughout the trial, the state called multiple witnesses to the stand. The defense didn’t call any witnesses to the sand, or object to anything the state brought forward.

