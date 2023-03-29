Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Verdict reached in 2021 Valdosta shooting death trial

Kendrick Mitchell was standing trial in connection to the 2021 shooting death of DaNedra...
Kendrick Mitchell was standing trial in connection to the 2021 shooting death of DaNedra Sessoms, 17, who was his girlfriend.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man accused of killing his 17-year-old girlfriend in Lowndes County was convicted on Wednesday.

Kendrick Mitchell was standing trial in connection to the 2021 shooting death of DaNedra Sessoms, 17, who was his girlfriend.

Mitchell was found guilty on all counts and was sentenced to life without parole with a consecutive sentence of five years in prison.

Sessoms was shot to death at the intersection of West Gordon and Lankford Drive in Valdosta.

The trial started on Monday.

Throughout the trial, the state called multiple witnesses to the stand. The defense didn’t call any witnesses to the sand, or object to anything the state brought forward.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
Valdosta Police arrest wanted felon over the weekend
Shamya Haynes, left, and Michael Jerome Jackson, right, are each facing a malice murder charge...
2 facing murder charges in Albany shooting death
Kendrick Mitchell is standing trial in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend.
Valdosta murder trial begins for man accused of killing girlfriend
Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to...
GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge
Shamya Haynes, who was wanted on a malice murder charge in connection to the death of...
1 of 2 suspects in Albany shooting death turns herself in

Latest News

The $1,020,047 check will be presented at Georgia Southwestern State University.
Congressman Bishop travels to Americus to present $1 million check to Rosalynn Carter Insitute for Caregivers
Stephan Pierre is a linebacker for the Golden Rams at Albany State University.
ASU linebacker selected to play in 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl
Karmersha Lang, left, and De'Cameron Clark, right, were both arrested after an additional...
APD makes 2 additional arrests in aggravated assault cases
Wesley and Dale Hubbard lost their lives on March 26, 2019 in a fatal wreck.
‘His life mattered’: Dougherty Co. family fights for justice in 2019 fatal wreck