Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘Sine Die’ or ‘Sign or Die?’ | Georgia General Assembly’s final hours

Day 40 in the Georgia General Assembly is called ‘Sine Die.'
Day 40 in the Georgia General Assembly is called ‘Sine Die.'
By Tim Darnell
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia General Assembly is headed toward adjournment on Wednesday. Lawmakers were in session on Monday, followed by a full day of committee meetings on Tuesday, and Sine Die on Wednesday.

Lawmakers are currently discussing the school vouchers bill.

ANF+ SINE DIE TEAM COVERAGE:

‘Sine Die’ is legalese for “indefinitely| and Latin for “without day.” Its proper pronunciation is either “sahy-nee dahy-ee” or “sin-ey dee-ey,” at least according to Dictonary.com.

Sine Die is a Latin phrase composed of the preposition sine “without” (sine governs the ablative case) and diē, the ablative singular of the noun diēs “day.” Sine die entered the English language in the 17th century, according to the website.

In politics, according to Political Dictionary, the word is used to signify the end of a legislative session without a specific date being set for the next session.

Georgia lawmakers pronounce Sine Die as “sign-ee dye,” which, according to freshman lawmaker Ruwa Romman, could be a derivative of “sign or die,” meaning bills that aren’t approved on the legislature’s final day are “either signed or they die.

“I’m sure there are other pronunciations or meanings,” Romman, a Democratic state representative from Duluth, said.

Regardless of how it’s pronounced, Sine Die is among the legislature’s most important days, the others being when the session is actually convened and Crossover Day, which is the deadline for a bill to pass one of the two legislative chambers.

While several new laws have been passed - Gov. Brian Kemp last week signed a bill banning some gender-affirming healthcare for minors - others remain up for debate this week.

THE TOP LEGISLATIVE ISSUES

The Biggest Legislative Issues
The Biggest Legislative Issues(ANF+)

State budget

Sports betting

ANF+ SINE DIE: Sports Betting

Private school vouchers

ANF+ SINE DIE: School Safety Legislation

New guidelines for convicted sex offenders

ANF+ Expanding restrictions for convicted sex offenders

Reforming Georgia care for foster children

ANF+: Office Housing Kids in State Foster Care

Truck weight limits

Tik Tok ban

ANF+ Sine Die: Moments That Made History

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
Valdosta Police arrest wanted felon over the weekend
Shamya Haynes, left, and Michael Jerome Jackson, right, are each facing a malice murder charge...
2 facing murder charges in Albany shooting death
Kendrick Mitchell is standing trial in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend.
Valdosta murder trial begins for man accused of killing girlfriend
Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to...
GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge
Shamya Haynes, who was wanted on a malice murder charge in connection to the death of...
1 of 2 suspects in Albany shooting death turns herself in

Latest News

Like cigarette smoke, Georgia lawmakers say vaping in public is also a nuisance.
Georgia law prohibiting vaping in public places brings controversy
South Ga. representative aims to protect farmer safety nets in new farm bill
South Ga. representative aims to protect farmer safety nets in new farm bill
Georgia State Capitol
Georgia Senate unveils new mental health bill at late hour
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
Lawmakers push to remove Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate designation