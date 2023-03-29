Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Safety company ranks Douglas 7th safest city in Georgia for 2023

Douglas ranks among the top 10 safest cities in Georgia, according to Safewise.
Douglas ranks among the top 10 safest cities in Georgia, according to Safewise.(City of Douglas Website)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia city is among one of the 10 safest in the state, according to a report by Safewise.

Safewise ranked a total of 20 cities across Georgia for 2023, with most being in north and central portions of the state.

The website claims violent crimes and property crimes have decreased year over year across the Peach State.

Safewise said Douglas, a town of around 12,000 people, reported no vehicle thefts for 2022.

See the ranked list of cities below.

  1. Holly Spring
  2. Kingsland
  3. Hampton
  4. Johns Creek
  5. Barnesville
  6. Milton
  7. Douglas
  8. Tyrone
  9. McRae-Helena
  10. Palmetto

Overall, the company says only 42% of Georgians feel safe in their state, compared to national numbers averaging 50%.

For more information and the full list of the 20 safest cities, read the full report here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
Valdosta Police arrest wanted felon over the weekend
Shamya Haynes, left, and Michael Jerome Jackson, right, are each facing a malice murder charge...
2 facing murder charges in Albany shooting death
Kendrick Mitchell is standing trial in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend.
Valdosta murder trial begins for man accused of killing girlfriend
Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to...
GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge
Shamya Haynes, who was wanted on a malice murder charge in connection to the death of...
1 of 2 suspects in Albany shooting death turns herself in

Latest News

Both the city and the county are working to get funds out of the opioid settlements.
Albany, Dougherty Co. joins national opioid settlements, seeking funds to alleviate drug crisis
This national issue has trickled down to several rural communities in Georgia, like Tifton.
South Ga. residents concerned with mail delivery issues, delays
The medical staff donated $5,000 to Flint River Habitat for Humanity.
Phoebe donates to Flint River Habitat for Humanity
WALB
Albany, Dougherty Co. leaders working to decrease opioid use