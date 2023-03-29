Safety company ranks Douglas 7th safest city in Georgia for 2023

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia city is among one of the 10 safest in the state, according to a report by Safewise.

Safewise ranked a total of 20 cities across Georgia for 2023, with most being in north and central portions of the state.

The website claims violent crimes and property crimes have decreased year over year across the Peach State.

Safewise said Douglas, a town of around 12,000 people, reported no vehicle thefts for 2022.

See the ranked list of cities below.

Holly Spring Kingsland Hampton Johns Creek Barnesville Milton Douglas Tyrone McRae-Helena Palmetto

Overall, the company says only 42% of Georgians feel safe in their state, compared to national numbers averaging 50%.

For more information and the full list of the 20 safest cities, read the full report here.

