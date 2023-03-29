Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Phoebe donates to Flint River Habitat for Humanity

The medical staff donated $5,000 to Flint River Habitat for Humanity.
The medical staff donated $5,000 to Flint River Habitat for Humanity.(Source: Phoebe Medical Staff)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The medical staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital celebrated National Doctors Day by donating to the community.

The first National Doctors Day celebration took place on March 30, 1933, in Winder. Eudora Brown Almond, the wife of a well-known physician, initiated it in the beginning because she wanted to establish a day specifically for acknowledging and honoring physicians.

The medical staff donated $5,000 to Flint River Habitat for Humanity.

The check was presented by Dr. Chinyelu Ofodile, a hospitalist at Phoebe.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Phoebe and this is a win-win for everyone. It will not only help us but the community too. We appreciate the medical staff’s generosity, especially on a day that recognizes them and their service,” said Scooter Courtney, Flint River Habitat For Humanity executive director.

In November 2022, the health system announced it would donate to multiple properties near the main campus to Flint River Habitat for Humanity, which will go towards the building of new homes and attract families to the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
Valdosta Police arrest wanted felon over the weekend
Shamya Haynes, left, and Michael Jerome Jackson, right, are each facing a malice murder charge...
2 facing murder charges in Albany shooting death
Kendrick Mitchell is standing trial in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend.
Valdosta murder trial begins for man accused of killing girlfriend
Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to...
GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge
Shamya Haynes, who was wanted on a malice murder charge in connection to the death of...
1 of 2 suspects in Albany shooting death turns herself in

Latest News

Both the city and the county are working to get funds out of the opioid settlements.
Albany, Dougherty Co. joins national opioid settlements, seeking funds to alleviate drug crisis
This national issue has trickled down to several rural communities in Georgia, like Tifton.
South Ga. residents concerned with mail delivery issues, delays
Douglas ranks among the top 10 safest cities in Georgia, according to Safewise.
Safety company ranks Douglas 7th safest city in Georgia for 2023
WALB
Albany, Dougherty Co. leaders working to decrease opioid use