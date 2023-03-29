Phoebe donates to Flint River Habitat for Humanity

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The medical staff at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital celebrated National Doctors Day by donating to the community.

The first National Doctors Day celebration took place on March 30, 1933, in Winder. Eudora Brown Almond, the wife of a well-known physician, initiated it in the beginning because she wanted to establish a day specifically for acknowledging and honoring physicians.

The medical staff donated $5,000 to Flint River Habitat for Humanity.

The check was presented by Dr. Chinyelu Ofodile, a hospitalist at Phoebe.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Phoebe and this is a win-win for everyone. It will not only help us but the community too. We appreciate the medical staff’s generosity, especially on a day that recognizes them and their service,” said Scooter Courtney, Flint River Habitat For Humanity executive director.

In November 2022, the health system announced it would donate to multiple properties near the main campus to Flint River Habitat for Humanity, which will go towards the building of new homes and attract families to the neighborhood.

