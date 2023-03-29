Ask the Expert
Misinformation clouds Glynn Co. case of man allegedly ‘tortured and humiliated’ at party

Currently, none of the teens have been charged in the incident.
By Jamie Worsley and WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Glynn County’s interim police chief is challenging society to, " create zero-tolerance policy for bullying,” after a 19-year-old was reportedly “tortured and humiliated” before being admitted to the intensive care unit.

The interim chief said there were two separate incidents that involved Trenton Lehrkamp being photographed or videoed while other kids did stuff to him -- like spraying him with a hose, spray paint and forcing him to drink alcohol.

The first involved 11 teens, the second, nine. Some were involved in both incidents. Currently, none of them have been charged.

However, the chief did say that all of the juveniles have been identified and are being questioned. The department continues to scour social media but notes that misinformation online has been hampering their work.

Chief O’Neal Jackson says several minors and their families were falsely tied to the case.

When asked what types of charges the real bullies might face, Jackson refused to speculate.

“I want the facts to point where the facts show,” Jackson said. “And in consultation with the district attorney’s office, we’ll determine what we have probable cause to support a charge that’s not only prosecutable but writ-able.

Jackson did say that this cannot be a case of hazing though, because it does not involve a school organization or event.

Police also confirmed that Lehrkamp is not on the autism spectrum.

WALB has submitted an open records request for a copy of the incident report filed on March 21st.

We will keep you updated on that request.

