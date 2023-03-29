GSW students choose to volunteer over spring break in Kentucky

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An EF4 tornado destroyed the towns of Mayfield and Ages, Kentucky in 2021. The tornado traveled at a speed of 165 miles at one mile wide for the duration of three hours.

The students of Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) spent their spring break volunteering and helping with reparations where it was needed.

Seven members of the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program (PCLP) commuted to Mayfield, KY to work with Go Serv Global to rebuild damaged homes.

The members were able to shingle and side a garage, do demo work, clean up debris left behind by the tornado, pour a concrete foundation, and get the front wall of a home up.

Mikela Barlow, the PCLP program coordinator, said,” It was a wonderful experience spending time with the residents of Mayfield, hearing eye-opening stories of their experience on and since that day, and learning about the work Go Serv Global has done. The students loved the experience, the people of Mayfield, and Go Serv Global so much that we may be traveling back after this semester to serve again.”

The seven members were Miranda Brannon, Tim Burke, Kayla Crisp, Alex Espitia, Savannah McKleroy, Shy’neshia Salter, Drea Singleton, Shaniah Tolbert, and Program Coordinator, Mikela Barlow.

Members were joined by eight GSW nursing students and two faculty members. Students were able to gain knowledge about transcultural nurses while volunteering at the Needline Food Bank. Students were also able to participate in a briefing from the Graves County Health Department.

Carly Henn, a second-semester nursing student, said, “ We truly don’t know what it’s like to lose everything you’ve ever owned and even people you love in a matter of seconds. But after talking and speaking to the people of the town we know they are slowly rebuilding to be bigger and better - never losing sight of their faith and love for their hometown and community. It was a true honor to be a part of just a speck of the progress to help rebuild and recover from such a disaster. This community is still truly hurting, but the key is they aren’t giving up. Thank you to all the people including faculty and staff that made this trip possible for us and for such a wonderful and hardworking group. We couldn’t have asked for a better or more rewarding experience and such a welcoming community.”

The nursing students and faculty raised over $3,000 from two fundraisers, a ‘Soup’er Bowl, and a quilt raffle to sponsor their study abroad trip.

The nursing students were Miranda Barron, Carly Hearn, Quincy Mayer, Serenity Patterson, Kassandra Prusko, Calvin Schramm, Shannon Stevens, Megan Strickland, and the nursing faculty were Rhonda Slocumb and Natasha Snider.

GSW’s Baptist Collegiate Ministry collaborated with the Upper Cumberland Baptist Association to repair damaged churches that dissolute during the pandemic.

BCM students were Heidi Anderson, Jackson Carlstrom, Elizabeth Hair, Eliza Hill, Christy Johnson, Trent Mays, Joseph Park, Kasie Ream, and Campus Minister Adam Shutters.

For many, this was their first mission trip and it gave them opportunities for outreach experience while also having the time to fellowship with each other.

