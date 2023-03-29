Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Furlow Charter School continues the legacy of Rosalynn Carter

Who wouldn't like learning about nature at former first lady Rosalynn Carter's childhood home?
By Lenah Allen
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s passion to save the monarch butterfly is growing and taking flight in Plains, as children have been visiting her childhood garden for the first time this year.

On Wednesday, students from Furlow Charter School started their day with a trolly ride into former president Jimmy Carter’s hometown and continued it with an interactive hands-on experience.

Students arrived to the garden in style with a trolley ride.
Students arrived to the garden in style with a trolley ride.(WALB)

Noah Richardson, Furlow Charter Academy Student said, “You feel the wind, you don’t just stay in a classroom.”

The garden is now filled with laughter, joy, and smiles.

Elisa Falco, Furlow Charter Academy Principal said, “Our students, given that we’re in rural Georgia, don’t get to have a lot of experiences out in the world to apply their learning. So this type of application of learning is really vital to what we do.”

Everyone learned about one of Rosalynn Carter’s babies — the monarch butterfly.

The Furlow Charter Academy Principal said, “It seems really cool that she fought for the Monarch Butterflies.”

Who wouldn’t like learning about nature at former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s childhood home?

Karis Williams, a Furlow Charter Academy student said, “I was really excited to come and I’m really happy that I’m here.”

This was all made possible by a $60,000 grant and the joint effort of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, The Friends of Jimmy Carter National Park, and the National Park Services.

The effort is the reason that a sensory garden will be added.

Students got to do fun activities inspired by Rosalynn Carter's passion.
Students got to do fun activities inspired by Rosalynn Carter's passion.(WALB)

Kim Fuller, Friends of Jimmy Carter National Historical Park Executive Director said, “I can’t think of a better partnership for us all to come together and carry on the legacy of these two people who’ve done so much for everyone.”

The garden will also have another upgrade with the addition of an acre of milkweeds to attract pollinators like the Monarch Butterfly.

Fuller said, “Rosalynn Carter has always championed the Monarch Butterfly and here we’re just doing a really small part of having nectar plants and pollinators that children are going to be able to walk through and touch.”

Aflec also pitched in and donated hundreds of books to the kids.

Fuller said Rosalynn Carter would be proud of the continuation of this ongoing project.

“She rides by every once in a while and I think that her heart would just be full,” she said.

The project is three years in the making that is finally taking flight. The addition of the sensory garden will transform the Rosalynn Smith Carter Childhood Garden into a place for every child. It’s expected to be completed by next school year.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
Valdosta Police arrest wanted felon over the weekend
Shamya Haynes, left, and Michael Jerome Jackson, right, are each facing a malice murder charge...
2 facing murder charges in Albany shooting death
Kendrick Mitchell is standing trial in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend.
Valdosta murder trial begins for man accused of killing girlfriend
Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to...
GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge
Shamya Haynes, who was wanted on a malice murder charge in connection to the death of...
1 of 2 suspects in Albany shooting death turns herself in

Latest News

WALB
Albany State University is to host spring open host
WALB
Local residents discuss the experience of snail mail
Misinformation clouds Glynn Co. bullying case
Misinformation clouds Glynn Co. bullying case
Both the city and the county are working to get funds out of the opioid settlements.
Albany, Dougherty Co. joins national opioid settlements, seeking funds to alleviate drug crisis