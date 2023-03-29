Furlow Charter School continues the legacy of Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s passion to save the monarch butterfly is growing and taking flight in Plains, as children have been visiting her childhood garden for the first time this year.

On Wednesday, students from Furlow Charter School started their day with a trolly ride into former president Jimmy Carter’s hometown and continued it with an interactive hands-on experience.

Students arrived to the garden in style with a trolley ride. (WALB)

Noah Richardson, Furlow Charter Academy Student said, “You feel the wind, you don’t just stay in a classroom.”

The garden is now filled with laughter, joy, and smiles.

Elisa Falco, Furlow Charter Academy Principal said, “Our students, given that we’re in rural Georgia, don’t get to have a lot of experiences out in the world to apply their learning. So this type of application of learning is really vital to what we do.”

Everyone learned about one of Rosalynn Carter’s babies — the monarch butterfly.

The Furlow Charter Academy Principal said, “It seems really cool that she fought for the Monarch Butterflies.”

Who wouldn’t like learning about nature at former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s childhood home?

Karis Williams, a Furlow Charter Academy student said, “I was really excited to come and I’m really happy that I’m here.”

This was all made possible by a $60,000 grant and the joint effort of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, The Friends of Jimmy Carter National Park, and the National Park Services.

The effort is the reason that a sensory garden will be added.

Students got to do fun activities inspired by Rosalynn Carter's passion. (WALB)

Kim Fuller, Friends of Jimmy Carter National Historical Park Executive Director said, “I can’t think of a better partnership for us all to come together and carry on the legacy of these two people who’ve done so much for everyone.”

The garden will also have another upgrade with the addition of an acre of milkweeds to attract pollinators like the Monarch Butterfly.

Fuller said, “Rosalynn Carter has always championed the Monarch Butterfly and here we’re just doing a really small part of having nectar plants and pollinators that children are going to be able to walk through and touch.”

Aflec also pitched in and donated hundreds of books to the kids.

Fuller said Rosalynn Carter would be proud of the continuation of this ongoing project.

“She rides by every once in a while and I think that her heart would just be full,” she said.

The project is three years in the making that is finally taking flight. The addition of the sensory garden will transform the Rosalynn Smith Carter Childhood Garden into a place for every child. It’s expected to be completed by next school year.

