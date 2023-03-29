Ask the Expert
Day 2 of Lowndes Co. murder trial for man accused in girlfriend’s death

Police allege she was killed by her boyfriend, Kendrick Mitchell.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man accused of killing his 17-year-old girlfriend in Lowndes County is currently on trial.

Kendrick Mitchell is charged in the shooting death of DaNedra Sessoms in November of 2021.

Photo of DaNedra Sessoms.
Photo of DaNedra Sessoms.(Harrington Funeral Home)

The state prosecutor says Mitchell is ruthless and malicious. He’s trying to prove Mitchell is guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Tuesday, several state witnesses testified they heard Mitchell’s mother say, “my son just killed his girlfriend DaNedra,” on the night of her death. Mitchell’s mother testified she doesn’t recall the night of November 20th, 2021. She said she was drunk and high on several different drugs that night.

This is the mother of Kendrick Mitchell. She was called by the state to testify.
This is the mother of Kendrick Mitchell. She was called by the state to testify.(Source: WALB)

Prosecutor: “Are you saying that based on the drug use, that you referred to that night?”

Mitchell’s mother: “I just don’t recall speaking to him.”

Prosecutor: “Is it that you don’t recall speaking to him or you mentioned that you had been using drugs? I just want to make sure.”

Mitchell’s mother: “I was using drugs.”

The defense cross-examined the mother and asked if she was hallucinating and is unsure of what happened. Especially since the drugs weren’t bought from a pharmacy but from a stranger.

Defense attorney: “So you’re telling the jury that on the night in question, that you were taking ecstasy?”

Mitchell’s mother: “Yes.”

Defense: “Or at least what you believe to be ecstasy?”

Mitchell’s mother: “Yes.”

But the day of the incident, Valdosta police say Mitchell’s mother told them her son did it.

Mitchell had an outburst in court on Tuesday and had to be subdued by deputies in his holding cell. The trial is expected to end on Wednesday, March 28th, with closing arguments, and potentially a verdict.

