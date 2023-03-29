Ask the Expert
Congressman Bishop travels to Americus to present $1 million check to Rosalynn Carter Insitute for Caregivers

The $1,020,047 check will be presented at Georgia Southwestern State University.
The $1,020,047 check will be presented at Georgia Southwestern State University.(GSW)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Congressman Sandford D. Bishop will travel to Americus on March 31 to present a ceremonial check to the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers (RCI).

The check was secured from the Fiscal Year 2023 federal funding bill and amounted to $1,020,047.

The donation will expand the Rosalynn Carter Institute for caregivers who suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

The program will be supported through outreach and engagement activities, curriculum development, training programs, and printing and distributing resource materials about the program while analyzing the program’s success among the community.

The presentation will be held at 800 GSW State University Drive from 10-10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

