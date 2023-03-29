Ask the Expert
ASU student represents at White House HBCU journalist briefing

By Felicity Felder
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student represented her Historically Black Colleges and Universities at the 2023 White House HBCU Journalist Briefing on February 23.

Kalia Qawiy, a senior at Albany State University majoring in mass communication, had the opportunity to virtually represent represented ASU at the event.

Qawiy is originally from Lagrange, Georgia, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, a news anchor for Ram News Network on ASU’s Channel 19, and an intern with the Office of Marketing and Communications, aspiring to become a TV journalist after graduation.

ASU President Marion Ross Frederick said, “This HBCU Journalist Briefing was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of these HBCU students to visit the White House and speak with the officials. Ms. Qawiy represented our institution well. She is a testament to the talented leader our institution is preparing. I look forward to the continued relationship between the White House and HBCUs for the educational benefit of our students.”

Students were able to network with over 40 HBCUs who also attended the same briefing. This gave students the opportunity to build a connection between other HBCUs and the White House. The students were encouraged to ask questions of Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris and former Senior Advisor for Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Qawiy asked, “How can smaller HBCUs, like Albany State University, remain relevant in the changing educational landscape, especially those that are state-operated and funded?”

Bottoms answered, “So many things are great about Albany State University. But you have the support of the people in the state of Georgia. That’s important for smaller HBCUs, especially state-funded HBCUs. Lean in on your representatives to make sure you’re getting the funding you deserve from the state. Finally, it’s important to own your space. Albany State is a great school. It may not be big in size, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s a phenomenal school.”

Qawiy said, “I am very grateful for the experience of representing Albany State University at the White House. It was important for me to highlight the conflicts concerning HBCUs and better understand how the White House plans to resolve problems that have a direct impact on students. such as underfunding, access to local and regional internships, mental health, and resources provided for students to better themselves while pursuing their degrees.”

The full briefing can be viewed on the White House YouTube Channel.

