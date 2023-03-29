Ask the Expert
ASU linebacker selected to play in 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl

Stephan Pierre is a linebacker for the Golden Rams at Albany State University.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student was selected to play in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 25, 2024 in New Orleans.

The Legacy Bowl is a postseason all-star game that showcases the best NFL draft-eligible football players from HBCUs. The game will be broadcasted on NFL and will feature 100 of the top HBCU players in the country.

According to ASU, Stephan Pierre is a graduate student in the public administration program and a linebacker for the Golden Rams. Pierre finished the 2022 season with 58 solo tackles, nine tackles for a loss, five sacks, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

According to the university, Pierre was named to the 2022 SIAC Football All-Conference First Team as the 2021 SIAC Overall MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

Pierre is not the first ASU student to play in the game. James Hawkins, a previously enrolled student, participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Miquail Harvey and Coemba Jones represented the Golden Rams in the Inaugural 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

