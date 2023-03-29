ASU linebacker selected to play in 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student was selected to play in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 25, 2024 in New Orleans.

The Legacy Bowl is a postseason all-star game that showcases the best NFL draft-eligible football players from HBCUs. The game will be broadcasted on NFL and will feature 100 of the top HBCU players in the country.

According to ASU, Stephan Pierre is a graduate student in the public administration program and a linebacker for the Golden Rams. Pierre finished the 2022 season with 58 solo tackles, nine tackles for a loss, five sacks, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

According to the university, Pierre was named to the 2022 SIAC Football All-Conference First Team as the 2021 SIAC Overall MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

Pierre is not the first ASU student to play in the game. James Hawkins, a previously enrolled student, participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Miquail Harvey and Coemba Jones represented the Golden Rams in the Inaugural 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl.

