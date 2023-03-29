APD makes 2 additional arrests in aggravated assault cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two more people were arrested in connection to aggravated assault cases the Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating.

Police said on Tuesday, a search warrant was conducted in the 1200 block of Julia Avenue after receiving information regarding the whereabouts of more aggravated assault suspects.

De’Cameron Clark, 21, and Karmersha Lang, 20, were arrested and charged.

According to police, Clark was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and gang participation. Lang was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

Both were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

