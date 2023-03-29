Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD makes 2 additional arrests in aggravated assault cases

Karmersha Lang, left, and De'Cameron Clark, right, were both arrested after an additional...
Karmersha Lang, left, and De'Cameron Clark, right, were both arrested after an additional search warrant was conducted in aggravated assault cases.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two more people were arrested in connection to aggravated assault cases the Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating.

Police said on Tuesday, a search warrant was conducted in the 1200 block of Julia Avenue after receiving information regarding the whereabouts of more aggravated assault suspects.

De’Cameron Clark, 21, and Karmersha Lang, 20, were arrested and charged.

According to police, Clark was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and gang participation. Lang was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

Both were taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
Valdosta Police arrest wanted felon over the weekend
Shamya Haynes, left, and Michael Jerome Jackson, right, are each facing a malice murder charge...
2 facing murder charges in Albany shooting death
Kendrick Mitchell is standing trial in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend.
Valdosta murder trial begins for man accused of killing girlfriend
Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to...
GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge
Shamya Haynes, who was wanted on a malice murder charge in connection to the death of...
1 of 2 suspects in Albany shooting death turns herself in

Latest News

Wesley and Dale Hubbard lost their lives on March 26, 2019 in a fatal wreck.
‘His life mattered’: Dougherty Co. family fights for justice in 2019 fatal wreck
Tuesday, Albany had its grand opening of the Integrity Healthcare Institute. Students will have...
New Integrity Healthcare Institute program hosts grand opening in Albany
The settlement funds could go toward the purchase of Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
Albany to receive funds through several opioid settlements
New Integrity Healthcare Institute program hosts grand opening in Albany
New Integrity Healthcare Institute program hosts grand opening in Albany