Albany to receive funds through several opioid settlements

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany is now on the list of cities throughout Georgia to benefit from five opioid settlements.

Manufacturer defendants include Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

These crucial opioid settlement funds could go toward the purchase of Narcan and fentanyl test strips. Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation to decriminalize the products by no longer considering the products drug paraphernalia.

City commissioners passed the settlement resolution Tuesday night in a unanimous vote.

“The city to enter into an ongoing settlement in the opioid litigation,” Albany Mayor Bo Durough said during the city commission meeting. “There have been claims asserted and, apparently, negotiations regarding a settlement with several manufacturers and pharmacy defendants.”

Georgia officially joined the settlements in December. By doing so, the state stands to receive more than $181 million in total base payments to help fund critical treatment, prevention, reduction and recovery services.

Teva is to pay up to $3.34 billion over 13 years and to provide either $1.2 billion of its generic version of the drug Narcan over 10 years or $240 million of cash in lieu of product, as each state may elect

Allergan is to pay up to $2.02 billion over seven years

CVS to pay up to $4.90 billion over 10 years

Walgreens is to pay up to $5.52 billion over 15 years

Walmart is to pay up to $2.74 billion in 2023, and all payments are to be made within six years

“The opioid epidemic has destroyed lives, families and communities all across our state and nation,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said. “By joining this settlement, we will receive much-needed resources to help support Georgians in recovery and our neighbors struggling with addiction. This is one of several actions we have taken to help combat the opioid crisis, and we will continue to do all we can to address the damage it’s caused throughout our state.”

Walmart was not a defendant in Georgia’s ongoing litigation involving opioid distributors, according to the Office of the Attorney General. Instead, the company approached the state with this settlement offer, which Georgia then accepted. In addition to Georgia, 49 other states have also entered into the settlement or had previously settled with the company.

