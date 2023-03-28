VSU partners with national foundation to address students’ mental health

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) and a suicide prevention foundation are coming together to address students’ mental health.

VSU recently partnered with the Jordan Proco Foundation for Fresh Check Day 2023. The foundation’s mission is to prevent suicide, promote mental health and create a message of hope for young adults.

Fresh Check Day is the foundation’s signature program. The national program aims to create an approachable and hopeful atmosphere where students are encouraged to engage in dialogue about mental health.

According to national statistics from the Jordan Proco Foundation, one in 10 college students contemplate suicide. Nearly one in five students entering college are already being treated for or have been diagnosed with depression or anxiety.

“The goal for Fresh Check Day is to engage students in a fun and festive atmosphere that is surrounded by positive mental health messages and resources. We had several students tell us how much they appreciated the event and how much an event like this was needed. This kind of feedback from students is what makes programs like this so successful,” said Holly Wright, event organizer and VSU’s Office of Health Promotions and Wellness manager.

VSU’s Fresh Check Day featured students and employees from various university-based offices and organizations offering incentives like interactive booths and activities, peer-to-peer messaging, entertainment and prizes.

According to national statistics from the Jordan Proco Foundation, 82% of students who attended Fresh Check Day said they were more likely to get ask for help. At least 83% of students were more prepared to help a friend in need.

The Jordan Proco Foundation was founded in 2011 by Ernie and Marisa Proco after they lost their son to suicide when he was a freshman in college.

