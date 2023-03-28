Ask the Expert
Valdosta murder trial begins for man accused of murdering his girlfriend

Kendrick Mitchell is being charged with murder.
Kendrick Mitchell is being charged with murder.(Valdosta Police Department)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A murder trial has begun after a then-17-year-old, allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in 2021.

DaNedra Sessoms, who was also 17 years old when she was killed at the intersection of West Gordon and Lankford Drive in Valdosta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kendrick Mitchell, who’s currently on trial for murder, allegedly shot Sessoms eight times, with one bullet hitting her head.

Monday was the first day of the trial.

WALB will attend the trial and provide updates.

Read our past coverage of the incident, here.

