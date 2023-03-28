Safety encouraged on South Ga. waterways amid recent stormy weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are encouraging safety on Southwest Georgia waterways amid Tuesday’s flash flooding risk and recent stormy weather.

Crisp County officials said they want those on or around Lake Blackshear to be cautious of the lake’s water level.

Because of recent heavy rain in the Flint River basin, officials are expecting a high flow event on Lake Blackshear. Officials said people are encouraged to be cautious around the lake because the flow will be swifter than normal.

The current water level at Lake Blackshear is 234.05 feet, which is 3 feet below normal full pool level. Crisp County Power Commission officials said two flood gates are open and opening additional gates will be possible.

“We anticipate that the lake level will continue to decline for a few days then stabilize and begin to rise as increasing flows reach the lake. Peak flows should be passing through Lake Blackshear early Saturday afternoon,” the power commission said in a release. “It is possible the lake will go slightly above normal full pool, especially north of the US Highway 280 Bridge. At this point, we do not anticipate any serious flooding issues on the lake but we will continue to monitor the situation and make periodic updates.”

In Lee County, Pirate’s Cove will be closed.

Lee County Rivers Alive officials said the Muckalee is above 6 feet and is unsafe for paddling. The Kinchafoone is below the 6-foot level but may also be closed, according to Lee County Rivers Alive.

“Use caution on the creeks and please stay off the Flint (River),” Lee County Rivers Alive officials said.

