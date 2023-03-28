Ask the Expert
Nicer weather through Friday

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gloomy and wet as showers and thunderstorms moved across #SGA Tuesday. Today storms remained below severe limits however a few were strong with heavy rain and strong winds. Finally, a cold front pushes the activity out this evening which brings an end to several days of unsettled weather.

Although we dry out clouds return Wednesday then gradual clear through the evening. Enjoy abundant sunshine Thursday and Friday. Following a brief cool-down with highs in the upper 60s mid 70s, temperatures quickly warm as highs top low 80s and lows rise from the mid 40s to mid 50s Friday.

Into the weekend, next storm system pushes showers and storms into SGA on Saturday. A few may linger into Sunday otherwise not a washout.

Early week starts with a slight chance of rain and warmer low-upper 80s Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

