New Integrity Healthcare Institute program hosts grand opening in Albany

Tuesday, Albany had its grand opening of the Integrity Healthcare Institute. Students will have a chance to do a four-week course to get them to the next level.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s no secret the healthcare industry is dealing with serious workforce shortages. That’s why so many companies are trying to train for entry-level healthcare skills.

Integrity Healthcare Institute had its Albany grand opening on Tuesday. It’s one place students can get the education they need to launch their careers in healthcare.

This program is a unique opportunity for students 16 years old and up to get certified quality training. One factor that will not be a burden is cost.

“CNAs, (certified nursing assistants) like we said, are the foundation of our healthcare field. Every four weeks, we will be offering a new class and people can get their certification. We include in our tuition the fees for their exams. So, they don’t have to worry about that once they finish: how will I come up with this money,” Kesha Myles, a registered nurse, said.

On Tuesday, community leaders from places such as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, PruittHealth and city officials came together to support the first class to go through the program.

“Family has to be behind you, and supportive. So, it’s always good to see a familiar face show up. We have friends and family and Phoebe, as you mentioned, and Evergreen Assisted Living and Pruitt. So, we had a really good turnout,” Lydia Scott, a registered nurse, said.

One value that the program prides itself on is integrity. Its goal is to address workforce shortages.

“I want this to be a stepping stone for the majority of them. Now, we do run into some CNAs that are content and happy with what they do, and they do it well. Even though we want them to move forward with LPN (licensed practical nurses), or RN (registered nurses), they are good with where they are. I’m wanting them to build upon this,” Scott said.

The organizers of the program hope that the first class of students will gain a sense of pride after completing the courses.

Organizers hope to start classes in April. You can find more information on how to sign up here.

