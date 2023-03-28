Lakeland youth center helps youth through traumatic events

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Recovery after severe storms means a lot more than just rebuilding homes and replacing property. The emotional toll can often be the hardest part to overcome. The Youth Impact Center in Lakeland is using a technique called “The Community Resiliency Model” to help guide young people through traumatic events.

“Resilient Georgia” is a non-profit agency focused on behavioral health to help people overcome adversity through a technique called “The Community Resiliency Model.” A representative from that agency recently visited with the Youth Center to educate them on this model.

Community Resiliency Model Trainer Dr. Jordan Murphy says it’s critical for victims in tragedies to be in the moment, even during the most difficult moments.

“So the Community Resiliency Model was actually designed in response to Natural Disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes,” Murphy said. “Often times in the immediate aftermath of an event such as an environmental disaster, a lot of individuals are left wondering, first of all, how do I rebuild and how do I manage the stress that surrounds that event.”

Lives and homes lost in an instant. When severe storms hit, communities and individuals are asked to bounce back, to be resilient, but it’s not always easy.

“First of all, how do I rebuild, and then how do I manage the stress that surrounds that event. And so, CRM Wellness skills are very quick and easy to use, and they can almost help to reset the natural balance of the nervous system even if it’s just momentarily.” Murphy said.

“Who or what helped you get through this difficult event, who or what helped you get past the tragedy, who pulled you to safety, were you able to salvage anything from your home? What is that item, what kind of meaning does it have to you? Can it help you get through the next two months, the next two years after such a difficult event?” Murphy said.

The method emphasizes six wellness skills, and community leaders in Lakeland say it’s imperative for them to learn these skills to better understand children.

“The program today has really enlightened our community leaders to some of the issues that our youths are facing but also better ways to train ourselves to be able to cope with those things and be able to assist especially the Youth in our area,” Ryan Tuten, executive director of the Youth Impact Center, said.

Casey Horne is a clinical counselor for the Youth Center. She says trauma-informed methods are universal and can apply to adults too.

“How we can use trauma informed methods to help kids, and I thought it was really enlightening, it could be really useful in a counselling setting, in a setting here at the after-school program at the Youth Impact Center and just in many different ways in the community,” Horne said.

But the Resiliency Model goes beyond rebuilding after a disaster. Murphy says taking care of your mental health after a traumatic event is key.

“I think that’s really wonderful and really insightful that we do start teaching these skills, so we can build resiliency at all ages so when kids get into adulthood, if they already have this model of resiliency and self-regulation and taking care of themselves, we can have more productive, amazing humans and that’s what we’re trying to all be.” says Horne.

“You would know what to look out for, you might not know that they went through a natural disaster, not a lot of parents disclose what’s going on at home, but if you were trauma-informed, you would be able to look at body language, the way they were acting in class and not just hop on them the whole time,” Fifth Grade Teacher Hannah Phelps said.

To help rebalance you or your child after a traumatic event, like a natural disaster community leaders say you can download the free app called “iChill” or visit resilientga.org.

