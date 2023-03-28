Ask the Expert
Flash flooding possible for South Ga. on Tuesday

There is a slight risk of flooding in south and west Dougherty County.
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is an expected risk for flash flooding on Tuesday in South Georgia following Monday’s First Alert Weather Day.

South Georgia remains in a marginal risk with a 5% chance for damaging winds and large hail, a 2% chance for isolated tornadoes and a 2% chance for flash flooding with 2-3 inches of rain expected. South and West Dougherty County is in a slight risk of flooding.

North Georgia is expected to receive 4-8 inches of rain that will head downstream into the Flint, Chattahoochee and Apalachicola rivers. The rivers are expected to rise and minor flooding is likely.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

If you have damage from severe weather in your area, send us photos and videos when it is safe to do so.

