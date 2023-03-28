Flash flooding possible for South Ga. on Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is an expected risk for flash flooding on Tuesday in South Georgia following Monday’s First Alert Weather Day.

South Georgia remains in a marginal risk with a 5% chance for damaging winds and large hail, a 2% chance for isolated tornadoes and a 2% chance for flash flooding with 2-3 inches of rain expected. South and West Dougherty County is in a slight risk of flooding.

North Georgia is expected to receive 4-8 inches of rain that will head downstream into the Flint, Chattahoochee and Apalachicola rivers. The rivers are expected to rise and minor flooding is likely.

