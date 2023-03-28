Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were were found in a single shipment on March 16.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Virginia seized more than $700,000 worth of designer fakes.

The counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes were found in a single shipment confiscated on March 16.

CBP says it included 68 knockoffs from Burberry, Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.

The goods were sent to an address in Chesapeake, Virginia, from Seoul, South Korea.

If the items had been real, they would have been worth $708,097.

No one has been charged in connection with the shipment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamya Haynes, left, and Michael Jerome Jackson, right, are each facing a malice murder charge...
2 facing murder charges in Albany shooting death
The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken
Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to...
GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge
Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
Valdosta Police arrest wanted felon over the weekend
The six suspects were arrested at two different homes in Albany.
6 arrested in connection to Albany aggravated assault investigations

Latest News

New York Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-East Elmhurst, stands with protesters urging lawmakers to raise...
Push in states for $20 minimum wage as inflation persists
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant center near US border
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue
Severe weather is causing destruction.
More storms on tap for California as South deals with damage