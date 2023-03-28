Albany Water Festival teaches kids the importance of clean water

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Did you know that the quality of water in Albany is so good, a popular brewery built a plant here because of it?

Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful intends to keep it that way by teaching Albany youth about keeping the water clean.

Whether you’re using it to grow crops or having a glass of water to drink, water has many different uses. This is why Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful leaders said it’s important to keep it clean.

“We only have 1% of the earth’s water available for drinking, so it’s important to teach kids how important water is in our daily lives,” Luke Crosson, UGA Calhoun County Extension agent, said.

The stations at the Water Festival taught the kids about irrigation systems, water pollution and the different forms of water. They even got to take a look inside the WALB Storm Tracker.

“I learned about precipitation and about how water flows through your body,” Abbragale Jackson, a student, said.

“My favorite thing that I learned today was at the game show station where we learned about what water does for us and stuff like that,” Kensley Ross, another student, said.

Ross said she plans to stop littering in our lakes, ponds and rivers to keep our water healthy.

