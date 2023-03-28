Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany Community Together to host women veteran’s event

The symposium is open to guard and reserve members and their spouses.
The symposium is open to guard and reserve members and their spouses.(Gray)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Community Together Inc. will be holding a Women Veteran’s Symposium coming in April.

The event will be held on April 12 at 2 p.m. at Albany State University’s West Campus.

Fill out this intake form to register for the event. The event is open to guard and reserve members and their spouses.

The event will feature various incentives like giveaways, a panel discussion and a networking reception.

For more information, call (229) 420-4600, or email information@albanycommunitytogether.com.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamya Haynes, left, and Michael Jerome Jackson, right, are each facing a malice murder charge...
2 facing murder charges in Albany shooting death
Ricky Copeland was arrested on March 25.
Valdosta Police arrest wanted felon over the weekend
Richard Irvin Franklin II, 37, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage to...
GBI arrests Americus police officer on property damage charge
The ages of victims ranged from 3-13 months.
‘The videos are like watching a horror movie’: Surveillance video at an Irwin Co. daycare leaves parents shaken
The six suspects were arrested at two different homes in Albany.
6 arrested in connection to Albany aggravated assault investigations

Latest News

WALB News 10's Chris Zelman teaches kids about the different forms of water
Albany Water Festival teaches kids the importance of clean water
It's National Respect Your Cat Day!
It's National Respect Your Cat Day!
Shamya Haynes, who was wanted on a malice murder charge in connection to the death of...
1 of 2 suspects in Albany shooting death turns herself in
Kirbo family before stem cell transplant.
Georgia family fights for newborn screening panel addition