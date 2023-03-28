Albany Community Together to host women veteran’s event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Community Together Inc. will be holding a Women Veteran’s Symposium coming in April.

The event will be held on April 12 at 2 p.m. at Albany State University’s West Campus.

Fill out this intake form to register for the event. The event is open to guard and reserve members and their spouses.

The event will feature various incentives like giveaways, a panel discussion and a networking reception.

For more information, call (229) 420-4600, or email information@albanycommunitytogether.com.

